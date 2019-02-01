Paddy boost for rabi season in Bargarh

By Express News Service

BARGARH: The Agriculture department will increase paddy production by an additional 73,058 MT during the current rabi season in Bargarh which is known as rice bowl of the State.

As per reports, paddy will be cultivated on 62,815 hectares (ha) of land with production target of 3,95,735 MT during the current rabi season against production of 3,22,677 MT of paddy over 51,300 ha of land during the last season.

Crops including paddy, pulses, oilseeds, vegetable, condiments and sugarcane will be cultivated over 1,27,633 ha. Pulses including gram, moong, black gram and other pulses will be cultivated over 22,340 ha. Besides, oilseeds including groundnut, mustard and sunflower will be cultivated over 11,090 ha. Cultivation of vegetables has been planned over 26,353 ha. The department has also planned to grow sugarcane over 450 ha of land with production target of 25,650 MT this season.

Deputy Director of Agriculture, Bargarh, Dinabandhu Gandhi said farmers in the district cultivate only high yielding variety of paddy during rabi season, which is the reason behind boost in production in the district. The department is also laying thrust on water management in command areas during the current crop season, he added.