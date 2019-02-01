Home States Odisha

Posing as policemen, miscreants rob woman

Miscreants posing as cops robbed an elderly woman of gold ornaments worth around `40,000 at Dala Chowk within Jajpur Road police limits here on Thursday.

Published: 01st February 2019 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Miscreants posing as cops robbed an elderly woman of gold ornaments worth around `40,000 at Dala Chowk within Jajpur Road police limits here on Thursday. The woman, identified as 60-year-old Rama Sutar of Kumbharia village within  Bhandaripokhari police limits in Bhadrak district, along with her husband Bishnu Sutar, had come to attend a marriage function in Brahmabarada area of Jajpur district on Wednesday. 

They were returning home and waiting for a bus at Dala Chowk on Thursday when two unidentified miscreants came on a motorcycle and identified themselves as policemen. They asked the woman to remove her gold necklace and said theft of gold ornaments is rampant in the area.

“The bike-borne miscreants advised the woman to remove her gold ornaments citing safety reasons. The woman trusted them as they identified themselves as policemen. As the woman started removing her necklace, they snatched the ornament, weighing around 15 gram, and fled from the spot on their motorcycle,” said a police officer. 

Jajpur Road police have launched an investigation into the incident on the basis of complaint lodged by the victim.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp