Posing as policemen, miscreants rob woman

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Miscreants posing as cops robbed an elderly woman of gold ornaments worth around `40,000 at Dala Chowk within Jajpur Road police limits here on Thursday. The woman, identified as 60-year-old Rama Sutar of Kumbharia village within Bhandaripokhari police limits in Bhadrak district, along with her husband Bishnu Sutar, had come to attend a marriage function in Brahmabarada area of Jajpur district on Wednesday.

They were returning home and waiting for a bus at Dala Chowk on Thursday when two unidentified miscreants came on a motorcycle and identified themselves as policemen. They asked the woman to remove her gold necklace and said theft of gold ornaments is rampant in the area.

“The bike-borne miscreants advised the woman to remove her gold ornaments citing safety reasons. The woman trusted them as they identified themselves as policemen. As the woman started removing her necklace, they snatched the ornament, weighing around 15 gram, and fled from the spot on their motorcycle,” said a police officer.

Jajpur Road police have launched an investigation into the incident on the basis of complaint lodged by the victim.