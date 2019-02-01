Home States Odisha

Rahul, Shah to visit Odisha in Feb first week

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After the back-to-back visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah to Odisha, All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi is set to come to the State again on February 6. This will be Rahul’s second visit to the State within 15 days.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik told mediapersons here on Thursday that Gandhi will address two mega public meetings on February 6 at Bhawanipatna and Rourkela.

During his last visit to Odisha on January 25, Gandhi had hit out at the Naveen Patnaik Government at a rally on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, alleging that the Chief Minister is remote controlled by Modi because of the chit fund scam in which several BJD leaders are allegedly involved.

On the other hand, Shah is also scheduled to visit Puri on February 3 to attend the party’s Janjati Morcha National Convention.

The BJP will be organising the convention from February 2 and the party chief will be joining the ‘Adivasinka Haq’ rally on February 3 at Puri.

