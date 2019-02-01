Relief soon for Hirakud displaced

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Compensation will soon be given to persons displaced by Hirakud dam project. The decision was taken at a meeting on Wednesday. However, the compensation will only be given to those who were identified in a survey carried out in 1996-97.

The meeting, held under the chairmanship of RDC (North) DV Swamy, was attended by former RDC Hrusikesh Panda and ADMs of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Bargarh. The survey of displaced persons was conducted during Panda’s tenure as RDC (North).

In 1956, around 26,501 families from undivided Sambalpur district were displaced while 283 revenue villages were completely submerged in Hirakud reservoir.

Panda said two years back, a case was filed before NHRC after which the State Government came forward to resolve the issues faced by of those displaced by the dam project.

Swamy said DC pattas issued to the displaced persons will be converted to ‘gochar kisam’ and pattas will be given to those whose land has not yet been identified.

