Home States Odisha

Touts rule roost at MKCG

Touts rule the roost at MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) here owing to rampant mismanagement and inefficient administration.

Published: 01st February 2019 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Touts rule the roost at MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) here owing to rampant mismanagement and inefficient administration.

Patients visiting the largest referral hospital of Southern Odisha are at the mercy of middlemen, who, at the behest of some specialist doctors, coerce them to visit private hospitals and clinics for better treatment. Since most patients and their attendants do not want to undergo the torture of long waiting hours and absence of facilities, they are lured to private clinics where diagnostic tests and treatment are  pricey. The patients have to cough up huge amount of money at private health care centres for tests that can be conducted free of cost at the hospital.

Their woes do not end there. Most private pathology centres fleece the patients by conducting more tests than required. In case of private clinics, hospitalisation and costly medicines drain the poor patients of their hard-earned money.

Consider this. The hospital has two Niramaya centres where medicines are supplied free of cost. While one of them remains closed on most days, the other has around 100 varieties of medicines against 572 such centres are required to have in their inventory. Most patients are clueless about their rights and since desperate times call for desperate measures, they buy medicines from pharmacies.

Of all the departments at the hospital, the Gynaecology department is the worst hit by mismanagement. While most gynaecologists spend most of their time in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar on different assignments, the ones here are focused on attending patients at their clinics.

In order to check absenteeism, the Medical Council of India (MCI) had installed bio-metric attendance machines at 26 locations in the hospital in 2017. However, 16 such machines are lying defunct. The newly posted doctors do not even have to worry about their attendance as their finger prints are not yet recorded by the authorities. What’s worse is that no action has been taken against some doctors who were found absent from duty during surprise visits by higher authorities.

The management of the hospital is in the hands of a committee headed by RDC (Southern Division). However, the panel’s role has been confined to meetings. The apathy of the management can be gauged by the fact that the hospital is functioning from a dilapidated building even as 12 new multi-storied buildings, including five for super-speciality departments, are ready for use. Sources said the hospital has no dearth of funds and has adequate support staff. However, patients visiting the facility with high hopes have to suffer due to mismanagement and lack of monitoring by officials concerned.

The hospital authorities, however, said that they have apprised the State Government of the problem of vacant doctor posts.  The problem of biometric system has been brought to the notice of MCI, they added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp