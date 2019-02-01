Home States Odisha

Tribals rally against separate dist demand

The demand for separate district status for Rourkela has met with fierce opposition from tribals of Sundargarh district. 

Published: 01st February 2019 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The demand for separate district status for Rourkela has met with fierce opposition from tribals of Sundargarh district. The tribals under Sundargarh Zilla Adivasi Mulwasi Bachao Manch (SZAMBM), Adivasi Mulniwasi  Adhikar Suraksha Manch and PESA Gram Sabha on Thursday took out a rally to counter the demand. 

Led by Birmitrapur MLA, George Tirkey, they marched in a procession from Bisra Square to ADM office and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor of Odisha Prof Ganeshi Lal.

Tirkey said Sundargarh is a Scheduled District under the provisions of the Fifth Schedule of Constitution where constitutional provisions protect tribal rights. He said the attempt to bifurcate Sundargarh would imbalance tribal population and once the district loses its Scheduled status, all special rights of tribal people would abolish.

Sources said Tirkey is expected to be the Congress nominee for Sundaragrh Parliamentary Constituency and the issue of bifurcation of Sundargarh has the potential to polarise tribal masses in interior pockets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp