22 plumbers duped of Rs 11 lakh by agent

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: AT least 22 plumbers of the coastal district have been duped of Rs 11 lakh by a fake visa agent, shattering their dreams of working in Gulf countries. Registration of several cases in this regard is a testimony to the large number of people being duped by fraudulent immigration firms in the district.

On Thursday, Rajkanika police received several complaints against a travel agent who had collected Rs 50,000 from each aspirant to provide them jobs in a construction company in Kuwait.

Raghunath Behera (28) of Rajkanika village had got an offer from visa agent Biswajit Swain of Dalikanda village to work in a construction company as plumber in Kuwait. He was promised to get a monthly salary of `40,000 with free food and accommodation.

In the first phase, the fake visa agent had provided copies of air tickets and visa papers to 10 job seekers. But on January 27, when they reached Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, they came to know that their tickets and visa papers were fake.

Like Raghunath, Kirtan Mohanty, Maheswar Rout, Prabir Pradhan, Umakanta Patra and Bhagabat Rout were also duped by Swain. They filed complaints against Swain at Rajkanika police station on Thursday after coming here from Mumbai.

IIC of Rajkanika police station Bijaya Mallick said, “A case has been registered against Swain under Sections 420, 465, 468 471, 403, 417 and 418 of IPC. However, the accused has managed to flee from the village. We are raiding his hideouts to nab him.”

District Labour Officer Kalpana Mishra said, “Earlier, we had warned job seekers of the district not to fall prey to bogus advertisements in newspapers offering work in foreign countries. We are investigating into the matter.”

Last year, police had arrested a fake travel agent in the district who duped around 40 job aspirants of huge amount of money by promising them employment in the United Arab Emirates.