All sectors welcome pre-poll Budget

IN the industrial and mining district of Sundargarh, business community and other segments, including middleclass and farmers, welcomed the Budget.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: IN the industrial and mining district of Sundargarh, business community and other segments, including middleclass and farmers, welcomed the Budget. The pre-poll Budget has taken care of farmers, middle class and poor, while laying thrust on infrastructure growth, said Bal Gopal Mohapatra, Andhra Bank Director and senior Chartered Accountant. Raising Income Tax (IT) slab would benefit middle-class taxpayers, while raising of Standard Deduction from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000, Tax Deducted at Source threshold from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000 on interest earned on bank/post office deposits and other sops would also give relief to the tax payers, he added.

Against criticism about implementation of GST the results are beyond expectation, said Mohapatra adding with tax collections nearly doubling at Rs 12 lakh crore over past five years, the economy is set to strengthen and expand further. Benefits and incentives given to small businesses and start-ups and overall compliance processes have been simplified, said Subrat Patnaik, president of Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Small and medium industries in Sundargarh district would benefit with reduction of tax rate, Patnaik said, adding the threshold for presumptive taxation of business raised from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore, benefit of presumptive taxation extended for the first time to small professionals fixing threshold limit at Rs 50 lakh and presumptive profit rate reduced from 8 per cent to 6 per cent to promote a less cash economy.

However, National vicepresident of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) described it as a overall good budget. He, however, said it disappointed the trading community and on behalf of the aggrieved trading community of the country the CAIT would draw attention of Prime Minister.

