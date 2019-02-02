Home States Odisha

An attempt to lure farmers: NNKS

The farmer leader said the actual demand of farmers for price, prestige and pension still remains unaddressed in this budget.

Published: 02nd February 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Farmer leaders in the State on Friday termed the financial aid offered by the Narendra Modi Government in its interim Budget 2019-20 as a strategy to secure their support for the upcoming elections. “There is no difference between State’s Kalia and Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. Instead of providing a long-term livelihood support to farmers both the governments have tried to lure farmers by offering handout to tide over the next election,” said leader of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) Akshya Kumar. Kumar said farmers issue has taken centre stage only because its an election year.

“If the Centre is actually concerned about farmers’ plight why hasn’t is announced any loan waiver for them and why is it still sitting over C2 plus 50 per cent profit towards paddy MSP to farmers as recommended by the Swaminathan Committee?” he asked.

The farmer leader said the actual demand of farmers for price, prestige and pension still remains unaddressed in this budget. “If they can offer dole worth Rs 75,000 crore, why can’t they provide Rs 5,000 monthly financial support to farmers to improve their economic condition,” he rued. State convenor of the farmers’ outfit Seshadeb Nanda said the interim Budget has nothing for the marginal farmers and sharecroppers. “The budget has nothing to offer marginal farmers and share croppers. Farmers having land will only get benefit from the financial assistance scheme. Our demand for Rs 5,000 monthly pension for farmers still remains unaddressed,” Nanda said.

The farmers body, however, said after nation-wide protest the Centre and State have come under immense pressure. Leaders of NKSS said they will again stage dharna in front of Secretariat on February 6, a day before presentation of State Budget, seeking fulfilment of their demands which include a provision of Rs 21,600 crore for Odisha farmers to provide them a monthly support of Rs 5,000.

