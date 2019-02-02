BJP, Cong candidates ready, BJD unclear

BK Rout By

Express News Service

ANGUL: With the General Elections only a few months away, the Congress and BJP have almost finalised their candidates for Angul Assembly segment. The ruling BJD, however, is yet to zero in on any particular candidate though it is believed that the current incumbent may retain his party ticket.

The seat is now represented by former minister and BJD’s Rajanikanta Singh who has been winning from Angul since 2004 polls. In the last Assembly elections in 2014, he defeated his rival Congress candidate by 52,000 votes while the BJP came a distant third.

Sources said former Congress leader Pratap Pradhan will most likely be the BJP candidate for Angul Assembly seat as announced by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently at Banarpal. There is another aspirant Lulu Amanta who has contesting from the seat several times in the past as a BJP candidate.Pratap was earlier the district president of Congress and even unsuccessfully contested the 2014 polls as the party candidate. He joined BJP recently.

On the other hand, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has finalised Biplab Jena as the party candidate from the seat. Biplab is currently the district chief of Congress. Jena, who has the backing of OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, is making all-out efforts to rejuvenate the party in the district. Congress had stood second in the last elections and hopes to win the seat this time.

Apart from Singh, there are two other potential candidates of BJD - Shakti Patnaik and Bhakti Dash. While Bhakti is being backed by Dhenkanal MP Tathagat Satpathy in his quest for the ruling party ticket, Shakti is also being groomed by some top BJD leaders. Meanwhile, poll aspirants of all the three parties have intensified campaigning by undertaking mass contact programme with the voters.