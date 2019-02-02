Boy’s body carried on a trolley

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: IN a shocking incident, the body of a 12-year-old boy was carried on a trolley at Muniguda village here on Friday.

Shakuntala Moharana of the village and her son Pintu eked out living by cleaning a temple in the village. Since they had no home, they used to stay in the temple.

Pintu was admitted to Muniguda Community Health Centre on Friday after he suffered from fits. He died while undergoing treatment. With no male member in the family, Shakuntala approached villagers to help her carry her son’s body to the cremation ground. Villagers placed the body on a trolley and carried it to the graveyard where the mortal remains were buried.

BDO Dilip Behera said he was not aware of the incident but promised to extend Harishchandra Yojana benefit to Shakuntala for conducting last rites of her son. Shakuntala said she has been approaching the block administration for housing benefit under the Government scheme, but no help has reached her yet.