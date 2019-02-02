Cloud over PEETHA award for Korua

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Korua panchayat of Naugaon block is unlikely to get the best panchayat award under People’s Empowerment-Enabling Transparency and Accountability (PEETHA) programme due to presence of BJD leaders in the camp.

Despite its selection for best performance at PEETHA camp held on January 19, the block officials were forced to recommend two panchayats for its finalisation to the Collector following allegations of presence of BJD leaders in the camp by locals.

As per reports, Nodal Officer Bibudha Mohanty, Supply Inspector Tulasidas Mukherjee and Progressive Assistant Kailash Chandra Behera, who were present in the camp, had appreciated the programmes and declared Korua as best panchayat out of 16 in the block. But later, locals alleged that though there is a provision of non-involvement of political leaders in PEETHA camp, Amrendra Das and Sujit Mallick from the ruling BJD were invited to attend the programme by Korua Sarpanch.

Following the allegations, the Block Development Officer submitted names of two panchayats - Korua and Osakana - for finalisation at the district level to get cash award of Rs five lakh.

Under the programme, best performing panchayat in each block will get Rs five lakh cash award. Various benefits including LED bulbs, old age pension and artiste pension among others are distributed at the camps. Besides, awareness is created among the people about other Government schemes. Meanwhile, Sarpanch of Korua Ananya Nayak and Panchayat Samiti member Bandana Pujari submitted memoranda to the Collector, Project Director of DRDA and Sub-Collector seeking their intervention in the matter.