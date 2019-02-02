Home States Odisha

Cloud over PEETHA award for Korua

Following the allegations, the Block Development Officer submitted names of two panchayats - Korua and Osakana -  for finalisation at the district level to get cash award of Rs five lakh.

Published: 02nd February 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Korua panchayat of Naugaon block is unlikely to get the best panchayat award under People’s Empowerment-Enabling Transparency and Accountability (PEETHA) programme due to presence of BJD leaders in the camp.

Despite its selection for best performance at PEETHA camp held on January 19, the block officials were forced to recommend two panchayats for its finalisation to the Collector following allegations of presence of BJD leaders in the camp by locals.

As per reports, Nodal Officer Bibudha Mohanty, Supply Inspector Tulasidas Mukherjee and Progressive Assistant Kailash Chandra Behera, who were present in the camp, had appreciated the programmes and declared Korua as best panchayat out of 16 in the block. But later, locals alleged that though there is a provision of non-involvement of political leaders in PEETHA camp, Amrendra Das and Sujit Mallick from the ruling BJD were invited to attend the programme by Korua Sarpanch.

Following the allegations, the Block Development Officer submitted names of two panchayats - Korua and Osakana -  for finalisation at the district level to get cash award of Rs five lakh.

Under the programme, best performing panchayat in each block will get Rs five lakh cash award. Various benefits including LED bulbs, old age pension and artiste pension among others are distributed at the camps. Besides, awareness is created among the people about other Government schemes. Meanwhile, Sarpanch of Korua Ananya Nayak and Panchayat Samiti member Bandana Pujari submitted memoranda to the Collector, Project Director of DRDA and Sub-Collector seeking their intervention in the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp