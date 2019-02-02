CM dedicates bridge over Mahanadi

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the second bridge over river Mahanadi, connecting Nelson Mandela Chowk near Ring Road in Sambalpur city with Chaunrpur on other side.

The Chief Minister addressing

the Youth Conclave on

Friday | Express

The bridge constructed at a cost of `117 crore will reduce the distance to only two km. Earlier, one had to travel 25 km to reach Chaunrpur and vice versa.It will also provide an alternative road link from Sambalpur city to Bargarh besides direct connectivity to around 50 villages of Dhankauda block in the district. He also announced allocation of `3 crore for development of Veer Surendra Sai stadium in the city.

Addressing the Youth Conclave of Biju Yuva Vahini at the stadium during his visit to the city, the Chief Minister said `85 crore will be spent on four new projects in the city. They include a high-level bridge over Malti Joar on Sambalpur-Gunderpur road, second Balibandha bridge on Ring road, four-lanning of Ring road from Durgapali to NH 53 and four-lanning of road from Zilla School Chowk to Naxapali Chowk. Naveen also laid foundation stone for various projects in the district.

Thousands of youth from six districts including Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Deogarh and Angul participated in the conclave. However, at least 76 Congress and BJP workers including senior BJP leader and former minister, Jayanarayan Mishra and Congress leader Asaf Ali Khan were detained ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit.

The ropeway connecting Jawahar Udyan with Gandhi Minar near Hirakud dam project was also dedicated to the public by the Chief Minister. Twelve trolleys will ferry visitors between Jawahar Udyan and Gandhi Minar. Each trolley will have a carrying capacity of four persons. A private agency, Damodar Ropeways will maintain and manage the 421 metre-long ropeway project for three years.

New link

Length of the second bridge over river Mahanadi is 1500 mtr and width is 14.8 mtr

Construction of the bridge was completed on October 31, 2018 and work had started in 2014

Bridge connects Sambalpur with Bargarh and 50 villages of Dhankauda block

It will boost expansion of the city with large patches of government land lying unused across the river