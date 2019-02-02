Home States Odisha

Congress invites CMs to Odisha

With Assembly and Lok Sabha polls round the corner, Odisha Congress has invited Chief Ministers of its party pre-poll campaign in the State.

Published: 02nd February 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Assembly and Lok Sabha polls round the corner, Odisha Congress has invited Chief Ministers of its party pre-poll campaign in the State.President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik on Friday said Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot have been requested to visit Odisha to encourage the party rank and file ahead of the polls.“We have also requested young leaders like Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia to visit Odisha and take up pre-poll campaign,” Niranjan said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp