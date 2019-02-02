Congress invites CMs to Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Assembly and Lok Sabha polls round the corner, Odisha Congress has invited Chief Ministers of its party pre-poll campaign in the State.President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik on Friday said Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot have been requested to visit Odisha to encourage the party rank and file ahead of the polls.“We have also requested young leaders like Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia to visit Odisha and take up pre-poll campaign,” Niranjan said.