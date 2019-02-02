Fresh BJP faces in Jajpur Assembly segments likely

Amulya Pati By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: As part of its new strategy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to field new faces in all the seven Assembly seats of Jajpur district in the ensuing General Elections.Sources in the saffron party said the new strategy has been devised to counter the ruling BJD in an effective manner and fulfil BJP’s ‘Mission 120+’ in the State. In the 2017 panchayat elections, BJP had emerged as the main challenger to the BJD in the district, pushing the Congress to the third position.

Following the party’s debacle in rural polls, many Congress leaders including those who had contested the 2014 Assembly elections on the grand old party tickets, joined BJP. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan brought Biswaranajn Nayak, Biswa Malik, Babita Malik, Surendra Panda, Goutam Ray, Amar Nayak and Pradeep Balsamanta to the party fold and promised them BJP tickets in upcoming Assembly elections.

A BJP ticket aspirant on condition of anonymity said, “I left Congress after the Union Minister promised me a BJP ticket from my home constituency in the upcoming polls. I had contested the last Assembly election on a Congress ticket.”

State BJP secretary Simantini Jena had contested the 2014 polls from Barachana Assembly seat as the party candidate. However, the BJP is most likely to field Amar Nayak this time as he was assured of a party ticket by Pradhan, sources said.

In Dharmasala segment, Ramesh Chandra Parida had contested 2009 and 2014 polls on BJP ticket but fared badly. This time, the saffron party may replace him with a fresh face, most likely Surendra Panda, to take on BJD MLA Pranab Balabantaray who had won from the seat with over 85,000 votes in the last polls. In Bari, BJP is likely to field Biswaranjan Malik who quit Congress to join the saffron party. Nilamani Samal, the BJP candidate in the last Assembly election, has already left the party and joined BJD.

Similarly, the BJP may field either Amiya Malik or Babita Malik to take on BJD veteran Pramila Malik in Binjharpur. Amiya had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Parliamentary election on a BJP ticket from Jajpur reserved seat. Deba Prasad Malik was BJP candidate in the last Assembly polls.

Pradeep Balsamant is likely to be the BJP candidate from Sukinda segment. Pradeep was promised a ticket by Pradhan during his joining the saffron party. In 2014 polls, Abhinna Kumar Hota was the BJP candidate.

Jajpur district president of BJP Goutam Ray is likely to be the party candidate in Jajpur segment this time to take on BJD leader and former minister Pranab Prakas Das who had won the seat by a margin of over 84,000 votes in the last polls. Jagannath Samal had contested from Jajpur on a BJP ticket in 2014 polls.

Korei Assembly segment may also see a fresh face this time. Sources said BJP’s regular candidate and former Korei legislator Sanchita Mohanty is likely to be replaced by Biswaranjan Nayak.