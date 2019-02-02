Girl ends life after pics go viral

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A 19-year-old girl committed suicide at Bantala here on Thursday after her obscene pictures went viral on social media in the area.

IIC of Bantala police station Sabyasachi Rout said victim fell in love with a youth on social media a few days back. Later, the youth managed to get hold of some obscene photographs of the girl and posted them on Social media. The pictures went viral two days back.After coming know about the photographs, the girl consumed poison in her home. She was rushed to Angul hospital where she succumbed.

Rout said investigation is on to ascertain how the photos were taken as the victim’s family has no android phone. Acting on the compliant of the girl’s father, police have launched a search for the accused youth who belongs to Angul district.

Meanwhile, activists of Mahila Congress staged protest demanding arrest of the accused.