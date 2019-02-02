HSC examination from Feb 22

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: THE annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination will be conducted from February 22 to March 8. This was announced by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) president Jahan Ara Begum here on Friday. Addressing mediapersons Begum said, 5,72,699 students will write the examination at 2,830 centres across the State. Madhyama and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) examinations will be conducted simultaneously with the annual HSC examination. The total examinees include, 5,45,364 regular, 25,008 ex-regular, 2,106 correspondence course regular and 221 correspondence ex-regular.

Taking note of the alleged question paper leak incidents during the HSC examination last year, the BSE has issued a standard protocol to check such occurrences in the upcoming HSC examination. Controller of Examinations of BSE Nihar Ranjan Mohanty said earlier the question-cumanswer booklet was received by a nodal officer at the nodal centres, but from this year an OAS or ORS or OES officer, selected by the district administration in consultation with the District Education Officer (DEO), will be posted at the centre to certify that the question- cum-answer booklet has been received in a sealed condition.

The question papers will be despatched from the nodal centre on the examination day itself and reach examination centres in between 6 am and 8.30 am. Begum said, 304 nodal centres have been identified across State for safe custody of the question papers and 693 dispatch teams will be engaged to transfer the booklets from nodal centre to examination centres. The examination timing too has been changed. “Instead of 9 am, the examination will start at 10 am this year,” said Begum.

Various safety measures including introduction of system for threetier sealing of question papers, installation of CCTV cameras and ban of mobile phones at examination centres have been adopted this year for smooth conduct of the examination, Begum said adding admit cards would be available on BSE’s official website from February 8. Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) examination which was cancelled for leakage of question paper would be conducted online after the HSC examination, BSE said.