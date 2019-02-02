Kalia advantage in Kisan race

By Express News Service

As expected, the Modi Government used the interim Budget 2019 to make its big bang announcement for farmers and launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) programme to provide assured income support to small and marginal farmers. The programme appears to be largely based on the lines of Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme of Naveen Patnaik Government in Odisha. Both the programmes provide an alternative to the fiscally imprudent loan waivers by ensuring direct income for the farmers and, in a way, effecting minimum income guarantee for a large section of the population. However, as both the schemes are being viewed in the context of the forthcoming General elections, the catch lies in proper implementation and delivering benefits to the farmers. KALIA has a head-start over PM Kisan by being first off the ground while the latter has too short a time to make its mark.