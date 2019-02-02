Killer tracks claim one more Elephant

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/DHENKANAL: In yet another instance of elephants getting killed on railway tracks in the State, a 35-year-old jumbo was run over by a goods train near Barda, around 10 km from the district headquarters here on Friday evening.

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm when a herd of 24 elephants was crossing the railway tracks near Barda. One of the elephants got separated and was hit by the train from behind. The jumbo died on the spot. On being informed, Forest officials reached the spot.

Railway officials said the Forest department had not cautioned them about movement of elephants in the area. Divisional Railway Manager, Khurda Road Braj Mohan Agarwal said they did not receive any caution order to restrict speed from the Forest officials.

Statistics available with the Forest and Environment department reveal that as many as 65 elephants lost their lives between April and mid-December last year in the State. Around 62 jumbos succumbed to causes that had a human connection.

While 19 elephants lost their lives due to electrocution, six were run over by trains and 12 fell in well, muddy tanks or nullahs during the period.

The goods train, which was on way to Talcher, was halted at the accident site till reports last came in.