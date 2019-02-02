Home States Odisha

THE interim Budget 2019- 20 evoked mixed response from individuals of various income group.

BHUBANESWAR: THE interim Budget 2019- 20 evoked mixed response from individuals of various income group. While the announcement of tax rebate for income upto Rs 5 lakh brought cheer for the middle class and individuals with lower income, people having annual income beyond Rs 5 lakh expressed their displeasure cursing the existing tax slab for the higher income groups.

“A much-needed relief for salaried employees,” said Satyabrata Acharya, a teacher. “The tax rebate on income up to Rs 5 lakh will bring a huge respite to the salaried class, particularly whose income is between Rs 3 and Rs 7 lakh per annum. After implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations annual income most of the government employees including some Class IV and III employees came under the tax bracket as their annual income exceeded Rs 3 lakh. The new move will certainly benefit employees having annual income up to Rs 7 lakh,” Acharya said. A businessmen, Dinesh Bhatia said the benefit would be too little for middle class whose annual income is between Rs 5 and Rs 20 lakh. “The existing tax slab of 20 per cent in this income group is too high,” he said.

