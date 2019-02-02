Odisha tribals neglected under BJD government: Ramvichar Netam

By PTI

PURI: The tribals of Odisha are neglected under the Biju Janata Dal regime as they remain deprived of basic requirements like health, education, drinking water and others, BJP leaders alleged on Saturday.

The accusation was made by BJP ST Morcha president Ramvichar Netam after inaugurating party's two-day national convention here attended by nearly 5,000 representatives of tribal communities along with tribal leaders, MLAs and MPs from across the country.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda, former Odisha Chief Minister Giridhar Gamango were among the prominent personalities to attend the convention.

BJP national president Amit Shah is also scheduled to address the Adivasi Adhikar convention on February 3. A rally has been planned by the BJP ST Morcha, Netam said adding that the tribals of Odisha do not get the minimum support price on minor forest produces due to lack of sincerity of the state government.

Netam said the tribals of Odisha still remain cut off from the rest of the state as there is no proper road connectivity. The doctors and primary health service also do not reach the tribals in remote areas.

The ST leaders also highlighted how the tribals eke their living by drinking water from springs water due to lack of drinking water facilities.

Addressing the convention, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched several schemes for the betterment of the tribal life.

The BJP government at the Centre has been giving priority to tribals in schemes such as Swachha Bharat, Pucca Houses, Drinking Water and others, he said.

BJP Odisha unit president Bsant Panda alleged that the thousands of tribal students are denied better education in Ekalabya Schools due to lack of sincerity on part of the BJD government in the state, The tribal leaders said that the BJP's ST Morcha would a campaign highlighting anti-tribal attitude of both the BJD and the Congress.