Home States Odisha

Odisha tribals neglected under BJD government: Ramvichar Netam

Netam said the tribals of Odisha still remain cut off from the rest of the state as there is no proper road connectivity.

Published: 02nd February 2019 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

BJP ST Morcha president Ramvichar Netam. (Photo | Twitter @RamvicharNetam)

By PTI

PURI: The tribals of Odisha are neglected under the Biju Janata Dal regime as they remain deprived of basic requirements like health, education, drinking water and others, BJP leaders alleged on Saturday.

The accusation was made by BJP ST Morcha president Ramvichar Netam after inaugurating party's two-day national convention here attended by nearly 5,000 representatives of tribal communities along with tribal leaders, MLAs and MPs from across the country.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Arjun Munda, former Odisha Chief Minister Giridhar Gamango were among the prominent personalities to attend the convention.

BJP national president Amit Shah is also scheduled to address the Adivasi Adhikar convention on February 3. A rally has been planned by the BJP ST Morcha, Netam said adding that the tribals of Odisha do not get the minimum support price on minor forest produces due to lack of sincerity of the state government.

Netam said the tribals of Odisha still remain cut off from the rest of the state as there is no proper road connectivity. The doctors and primary health service also do not reach the tribals in remote areas.

The ST leaders also highlighted how the tribals eke their living by drinking water from springs water due to lack of drinking water facilities.

Addressing the convention, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched several schemes for the betterment of the tribal life.

The BJP government at the Centre has been giving priority to tribals in schemes such as Swachha Bharat, Pucca Houses, Drinking Water and others, he said.

BJP Odisha unit president Bsant Panda alleged that the thousands of tribal students are denied better education in Ekalabya Schools due to lack of sincerity on part of the BJD government in the state, The tribal leaders said that the BJP's ST Morcha would a campaign highlighting anti-tribal attitude of both the BJD and the Congress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Biju Janata Dal BJP Ramvichar Netam BJD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp