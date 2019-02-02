Home States Odisha

Paddy purchase to stop on Feb 4, farmers in the lurch

Although the Civil Supply Department had decided to continue procurement till March, the fresh decision to close down mandis on February 4 comes following a directive by the State Government.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: State Government’s decision to close down all procurement centres or mandis by February 4 has left farmers in Koraput worried with thousands of quintals of paddy remaining unsold.Paddy procurement for kharif marketing season in the district was supposed to begin from November 9 but it was delayed till  December second week owing to stalemate between farmers and millers over fair average quality of  paddy. At least 31,000 farmers of Jeypore and Koraput sub-division registered to sell 25 lakh quintal paddy in the kharif marketing season.

Although the Civil Supply Department had decided to continue procurement till March, the fresh decision to close down mandis on February 4 comes following a directive by the State Government. Big farmers of the district, who have produced over six lakh quintals of paddy, have not yet sold their stock in mandis as they did not receive procurement tokens from large area multi-purpose cooperative societies (LAMPS). On the other hand, small and medium farmers of Kotpad, Jeypore, Borrigumma and Kundra under Jeypore sub-division have not been able to participate in the procurement process yet as they are busy in preparing farm beds for rabi cultivation.  

Farmer leaders said sudden closure of mandis will only help middlemen as they would exploit farmers by purchasing paddy below the minimum support price.According to official data, Civil Supply Department has so far procured 16.93 lakh quintals of paddy against the target of 20 lakh quintals.

Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy reviewed paddy procurement on Friday. District Civil Supply  Officer, TR Nayak assured that the remaining paddy stock will be procured before February 4.
Meanwhile, pani panchayat leaders of Jeypore sub-division have demanded the district administration to  extend procurement by one more month.

