Patients shifted after fire at Apollo Hospitals in Bhubaneswar

While short-circuit caused by over-heating is stated to be the reason behind the fire, Director General, Fire Services Bijay Kumar Sharma has directed an inquiry into the incident.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Patients at Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar had a narrow escape after a fire erupted in the battery room of the hospital's fifth floor on Saturday. It prompted the hospital authorities to shift critical patients.

The incident occurred at about 10 am in the battery room which is close to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the private hospital. As many as 15 patients who were in intensive care had to be moved out to four different hospitals of the City.

The fire was put out immediately by the staff but the smoke led to panic and patients were shifted downstairs. The Odisha Fire Service personnel received information at about 10.43 am after which they reached the spot and assisted the hospital officials in controlling the smoke along with evacuation of the patients.

Many patients, placed on beds, were seen at the ambulance parking area of the hospital but the officials said the patients were brought outside as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident.

While short-circuit caused by over-heating is stated to be the reason behind the fire, Director General, Fire Services Bijay Kumar Sharma has directed an inquiry into the incident.

“There was no injury or loss of property in the incident. The moment smoke was noticed, electricity supply was cut-off and Fire Services Department was informed,” Regional Chief Executive Officer of
Apollo Hospitals, Odisha and Chhattisgarh Region, Sudhir M Diggikar said.

Following the incident, Sharma directed Central Range, Fire Officer, to conduct an enquiry into the accident and verify the functionality of fire fighting equipment, evacuation measures and housekeeping. “In case any lapses were found, action will be taken accordingly,” he tweeted.

The incident at Apollo Hospital brought back memories of the 2016 SUM Hospital fire accident which had claimed over 20 lives.

