Home States Odisha

PM Kisan scheme not up to KALIA mark, says Naveen

Terming the interim Union Budget for 2019-20 as extremely disappointing for Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik rated it a mere 2.5 out of 10 points.

Published: 02nd February 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik addressing mediapersons at the Secretariat in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Terming the interim Union Budget for 2019-20 as extremely disappointing for Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik rated it a mere 2.5 out of 10 points.He stated the Budget has ignored key areas like rural connectivity, rural housing and drinking water besides not revising old age and other pensions.

Naveen, however, welcomed the announcement of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan), the direct income support programme for small and marginal farmers stating it was on the lines of KALIA scheme launched by his Government. He said it would have benefited the farmers more if the quantum of assistance would have been more or equal to KALIA scheme.

Farmers would get `10,000 per year in two instalments under KALIA while the Central scheme has made a provision of `6,000 for farmers with less than two acres of land in three instalments. Naveen said there is nothing for landless poor, share croppers and farmers in distress in the PM Kisan scheme.

The Chief Minister said some initiatives taken in the MSME sector are encouraging, though these would not suffice to meet the needs of employment generation. Expressing his ‘deep disappointment’ with non-revision of old age and other pensions, he said Odisha Government is covering 48 lakh beneficiaries with a provision of `500 per month while the Centre is providing `200 per month for 20 lakh beneficiaries only.
“I am also disappointed with the allocation for ST and SC welfare both in infrastructure and education. We have been requesting to restore the scholarship fund for SC students which has not been done,” Naveen said. Allocation for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), which is lower than the revised estimates for last year, will affect timely wage payments, the Chief Minister said, adding that provisions on rural connectivity, rural housing and drinking water have been reduced or have remained at previous level. “This is not encouraging,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the State will get less funds than what has been recommended by 14th Finance Commission (FFC). The FFC recommended transfer of `1,84,070 crore during the award period from 2015 to 2020.

However, based on actual receipts for 2015-18, revised estimates for 2018-19 and Budget estimates for 2019-20, Odisha will receive only `1,57,828 crore, a shortfall of `26,342 crore, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp