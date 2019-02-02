PM Kisan scheme not up to KALIA mark, says Naveen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Terming the interim Union Budget for 2019-20 as extremely disappointing for Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik rated it a mere 2.5 out of 10 points.He stated the Budget has ignored key areas like rural connectivity, rural housing and drinking water besides not revising old age and other pensions.

Naveen, however, welcomed the announcement of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan), the direct income support programme for small and marginal farmers stating it was on the lines of KALIA scheme launched by his Government. He said it would have benefited the farmers more if the quantum of assistance would have been more or equal to KALIA scheme.

Farmers would get `10,000 per year in two instalments under KALIA while the Central scheme has made a provision of `6,000 for farmers with less than two acres of land in three instalments. Naveen said there is nothing for landless poor, share croppers and farmers in distress in the PM Kisan scheme.

The Chief Minister said some initiatives taken in the MSME sector are encouraging, though these would not suffice to meet the needs of employment generation. Expressing his ‘deep disappointment’ with non-revision of old age and other pensions, he said Odisha Government is covering 48 lakh beneficiaries with a provision of `500 per month while the Centre is providing `200 per month for 20 lakh beneficiaries only.

“I am also disappointed with the allocation for ST and SC welfare both in infrastructure and education. We have been requesting to restore the scholarship fund for SC students which has not been done,” Naveen said. Allocation for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), which is lower than the revised estimates for last year, will affect timely wage payments, the Chief Minister said, adding that provisions on rural connectivity, rural housing and drinking water have been reduced or have remained at previous level. “This is not encouraging,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the State will get less funds than what has been recommended by 14th Finance Commission (FFC). The FFC recommended transfer of `1,84,070 crore during the award period from 2015 to 2020.

However, based on actual receipts for 2015-18, revised estimates for 2018-19 and Budget estimates for 2019-20, Odisha will receive only `1,57,828 crore, a shortfall of `26,342 crore, he said.