Preservation of palm leaf manuscripts stressed

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Utmost care should be taken to preserve palm leaf manuscripts which are the most important sources of historical events and ancient knowledge system, opined speakers at the two-day national workshop on ‘Protecting Cultural Heritage: Preventive Conservation of Palm leaf Manuscripts and Paper Documents’ here on Friday.

The workshop, organised at Khallikote University in association with Indian Council of Social Science Research, New Delhi, aims to facilitate hand-on training to library and information science professionals and archivists on ways to conserve endangered palm leaf and paper documents. Local MLA, Dr Ramesh Chandra Chyau Pattnaik, Director, SC/ST RTI, Bhubaneswar Dr AB Ota, Vice Chancellor Prof J Panigrahi, Prof NC Padhy and Prof AN Misra were present during the inaugural session. Over 50 library science professional and archivists of school, colleges and universities from seven different States are participating in the two-day event.