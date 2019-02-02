Revolutionary budget, says BJP; political ‘jumla’, terms Cong

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE interim Budget placed by BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre has evoked mixed reaction from political parties. While BJP described it as propoor and revolutionary, Opposition Congress said it is nothing but an election ‘jumla’. Stating that the interim Budget will open up new possibilities for the country, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said it has taken care of all sections of society. Besides launching the Pradhan Mantri Kissan Samman Nidhi, a scheme which will directly benefit 12 crore farmers, the interim Budget has announced PM Shram Yogi Yojana, he said and added that all categories of workers in the unorganised sector would be paid pension of `3,000 after 60 years of age under the scheme.

The Shram Yogi Yojana would benefit 10 crore workers, he said. Pradhan said the announcement to create a new department for fishermen will also benefit Odisha which has more than 400 km long coast. Referring to the creation of Nomadic Tribes Commission, the Union Minister said it would be helpful for Odisha which has many nomadic tribes. State unit president of BJP Basanta Panda said the interim budget will strengthen the economy of the country besides benefitting the middle income group.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik, however, alleged that the fear of the upcoming general elections reflects in the interim Budget. Stating that women and youths have been ignored, Niranjan said AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s promise of minimum income guarantee has led to the announcement of pension for workers in the unorganised sector. Referring to the recent decision of the Centre for 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in education and government jobs for families having income of not more than eight lakh annually, Niranjan demanded that income tax exemption limit should be hiked to ` 8 lakh per annum.

Stating that there is a competition between the Centre and Odisha Government to help the farmers, president of Utkal Bharat, Kharabela Swain asked how the governments will identify the farmers as most of the land owners do not cultivate. He said the income tax exemption, direct benefit transfer proposed for farmers and pension for workers have been announced keeping an eye on the upcoming elections.