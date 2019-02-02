Home States Odisha

Rs 7,010 crore: highest ever for ecor

AN allocation of Rs 7,010 crore has been made in the interim budget for East Coast Railway (ECoR), which is 13 per cent more than last year’s provision, with emphasis on new lines.

Published: 02nd February 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AN allocation of Rs 7,010 crore has been made in the interim budget for East Coast Railway (ECoR), which is 13 per cent more than last year’s provision, with emphasis on new lines. The allocation which is an all-time high, includes all budgetary heads including projects, electrification of railway lines, passenger amenities, workshops, track and staff amenities.

Provision of over Rs 5,900 crore was made for Odisha in 2018-19 budget. New railway line projects have been given emphasis this year with an allocation of Rs 2,630 crore which 67 pc more than last year’s allotment. Allotment for passenger amenities is Rs 181 crore while it was 82 crore last year, an increase of 119 per cent. Sources in the ECR maintained that allocation of Rs 400 crore has been made for the Haridaspur-Paradip railway line project compared to Rs 200 crore last year while allotment for Angul-Sukinda Road has increased to Rs 250 crore this year against Rs 200 crore last year. However, allocation for the Khurda Road-Balangir railway line project has come down from Rs 625 crore last year to Rs 350 crore this year. Besides, Talcher-Bimlagarh line has received Rs 150 crore compared to Rs 300 crore in 2018-19. While Jeypore-Malkangiri line has received Rs 70 crore compared to Rs 95 crore last year, the Jeypore-Nabarangpur line has received a nominal Rs 10 crore against Rs 150 crore in 2018-19.

The Vizianagaram-Sambalpur third line has been prioritised this year also with an allocation of Rs 350 crore compared to a provision of Rs 379 crore last year while allotment of Sambalpur- Talcher line has increased to Rs 249 crore from Rs 220 crore last year. A provision of Rs 170 crore has been made for Sambalpur-Titlagarh line while Budhapank- Salegaon (third and fourth line) have received an increased allocation of Rs 210 crore compared to Rs 120 crore last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp