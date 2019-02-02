Rs 7,010 crore: highest ever for ecor

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AN allocation of Rs 7,010 crore has been made in the interim budget for East Coast Railway (ECoR), which is 13 per cent more than last year’s provision, with emphasis on new lines. The allocation which is an all-time high, includes all budgetary heads including projects, electrification of railway lines, passenger amenities, workshops, track and staff amenities.

Provision of over Rs 5,900 crore was made for Odisha in 2018-19 budget. New railway line projects have been given emphasis this year with an allocation of Rs 2,630 crore which 67 pc more than last year’s allotment. Allotment for passenger amenities is Rs 181 crore while it was 82 crore last year, an increase of 119 per cent. Sources in the ECR maintained that allocation of Rs 400 crore has been made for the Haridaspur-Paradip railway line project compared to Rs 200 crore last year while allotment for Angul-Sukinda Road has increased to Rs 250 crore this year against Rs 200 crore last year. However, allocation for the Khurda Road-Balangir railway line project has come down from Rs 625 crore last year to Rs 350 crore this year. Besides, Talcher-Bimlagarh line has received Rs 150 crore compared to Rs 300 crore in 2018-19. While Jeypore-Malkangiri line has received Rs 70 crore compared to Rs 95 crore last year, the Jeypore-Nabarangpur line has received a nominal Rs 10 crore against Rs 150 crore in 2018-19.

The Vizianagaram-Sambalpur third line has been prioritised this year also with an allocation of Rs 350 crore compared to a provision of Rs 379 crore last year while allotment of Sambalpur- Talcher line has increased to Rs 249 crore from Rs 220 crore last year. A provision of Rs 170 crore has been made for Sambalpur-Titlagarh line while Budhapank- Salegaon (third and fourth line) have received an increased allocation of Rs 210 crore compared to Rs 120 crore last year.