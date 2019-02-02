SAIL’s selection criteria raises eyebrows

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

Express News Service

ROURKELA: SAIL’s change of criteria for appointment of new Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) for five integrated steel plants including the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has raised many eyebrows.Four CEOs will be appointed this year. In an alleged bid to narrow down the list of eligible candidates, SAIL has hastily changed the selection criteria. Out of 27 candidates who applied, the new criteria has made 14 candidates eligible - 10 Executive Directors (EDs) and four General Managers (GMs).

At its 457th meeting on December 21 last year, the SAIL Board approved the changes and issued an internal circular to this effect on January 17. Interview for the post of CEO for RSP is scheduled to take place on March 1 with present CEO Ashwini Kumar superannuating on February 28.

The circular, available with The New Indian Express, mentions that desirous applicants should have five years of experience of last preceding 20 years in plant operation/maintenance including Works, Projects, R&D Centre for Iron & Steel (RDCIS), Centre for Steel and Technology (CET) and mines.

Sources, requesting anonymity, said this criteria has restricted 13 other eligible candidates from applying.

It takes 30 to 34 years of service to reach the post of CEO. They said after joining SAIL, an engineering graduate usually spends 10 initial years in plant operations and then gets shifted to other areas. Counting five years of plant experience out of last 20 years is injustice to them and is a conspiracy to favour a few. They said the new criteria done hastily without widespread publicity unjustly set asides the aspirations of the eligible candidates who were posted to other areas like RDCIS, CET, HR, Finance, Materials Management, Town Administration and Design for organisational needs in later part of their careers.

The post of CEO is technology intensive, but it also requires high managerial and administrative skills to deal with key stakeholders including government bodies, trade unions, political organisations.They pointed out that the present SAIL Chairman AK Chaudhary and Anirban Das, who holds dual charges as CEO of Durgapur and Burnpur plants, have no experience of plant operations.

After RSP, interviews for appointment of CEOs to Durgapur Steel Plant and Bokara Steel Plant are scheduled in April and May respectively, while the post in Bhilai Steel Plant is likely to be filled up by the year end.

OHPC contract staff on stir

Jeypore: Contractual workers of OHPC office at Barinput here staged stir on Friday opposing State Government’s decision to re-engage retired employees against vacant posts. Four senior level positions were vacant in Barinput OHPC office. Energy Department recently posted four retired employees of OHPC against the vacancies which irked the contractual workers. They alleged that

the authorities have deliberately ignored contractual employees despite the fact that they have been working in the organisation for over a decade.