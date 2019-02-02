Home States Odisha

Stress on bridging industry-academia gap

On the other hand, industry leaders from Nalco, Hindalco, Vedanta, Rio Tinto Alcan (France), Outotec (Germany) and Chinalco (China) represented the industrial segment.

Published: 02nd February 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE industry-academia round table provided an engaging platform for participants to deliberate on the yawning gap that exists between skill-set requirements of industries and what is being provided by the institutions to the youth.

Organised at the ongoing three-day International Conference on Aluminium (INCAL), the programme was attended by heads of premier institutions like IIT-Bhubaneswar, Utkal University, Berhampur University, Ravenshaw University, Birla Global University, Centurion University, Ramadevi Autonomous College, KIIT University, IIIT, CET, CIPET, CV Raman College of Engineering, Silicon Institute of Technology, IMI, IGIT and a Norwegian University.

While representatives from different industries urged the academicians to design practical-based curriculum in such a way so as to provide industry-ready youth, the academicians stressed the need of industries to support research-oriented studies to strengthen the existing framework.

“The requirements of industries are varied and dynamic. The skill-sets need to be matched with the industry requirements for bringing out the best in business. Both, industry and academia need to collaborate if India is to sustain the rapid pace of development, matching the global standards,’’ said Nalco CMD TK Chand at the event.

“We felt it appropriate to bring industry captains and top academicians under one roof to bridge the gap between industries and academic institutions in the areas of curriculum, industry-preparedness, research and development.’’

Chand further said Odisha, being the hub of a number of well-known academic institutions as well as industries, offers enormous opportunities to build a strong collaboration between these two entities.

