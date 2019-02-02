Home States Odisha

Wild boar chews off child's hand in Odisha

The incident took place at Dadhimachhagadia, the police said adding the child's parents are labourers from Ganjam district.

Published: 02nd February 2019 05:58 PM

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: A wild boar chewed off the palm of a child who was left alone as her parents worked at a nearby stone crusher in Odisha's Khurda district Saturday, police said.

The one and half year-old baby girl was admitted to Khurda district headquarters hospital (DHH) in a critical condition, the police said.

Doctors attending to her have suggested to her parents that she be taken to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, the police added.

