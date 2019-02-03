Home States Odisha

2 fugitives  nabbed

They were staying under Sahadev Khunta Police limits.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:   Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch arrested two fugitives and another man for providing shelter to the two at his house in Sikharchandi Basti under Infocity police limits here. Acting on a tip-off, STF officers conducted a raid on Friday night and nabbed the two, who have been identified as SK Mamood and SK Lopa. 

They were staying under Sahadev Khunta Police limits. The man held for providing shelter to the duo has been identified as SK Mehboob. The two fugitives were involved in trading of drugs and about four cases were registered against them by Sahadev Khunta Police for offences like dacoity, attempt to murder among others. STF officers later handed over the accused to Sahadev Khunta Police. 

