Home States Odisha

Aluminium demand to grow to  10 MT: Tomar

The 53 blocks having mineral value of over `2.25 crore have earned Odisha an additional revenue of `1.43 crore as auction premium.

Published: 03rd February 2019 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Nalco CMD TK Chand, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Dharmendra Pradhan at INCAL-2019 in Bhubaneswar on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Projecting the aluminium demand in the country to grow to 10 million tonnes (MT) by 2030 from the current 3.4 million tonnes, Union Minister for Mines Narendra Singh Tomar said the Centre is taking all possible measures to develop the aluminium sector to meet increasing need for the metal.As the utility of aluminium has expanded from use for transport applications to the making of spaceship, Tomar said the per capita aluminium consumption is expected to grow from 2.5 kg to 5 kg by 2030. Transportation segment will contribute significantly to total aluminium consumption.

Addressing the valedictory session of the three-day International Conference on Aluminium (INCAL) here on Saturday, the Union Minister said the NDA Government under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had done its best to address the problems faced by the mining and metal industries of the country. 
In specific reference to the Navaratna PSU Nalco, Tomar said the challenges faced by the company in getting bauxite and coal blocks have been resolved. Now efforts are on to develop the sector further to maintain the country’s competitive edge in the international market and create additional job opportunities in the downstream sectors.

Asserting that mining industries in the country are free from corruption after the BJP-led NDA Government came to power, he said 53 mineral blocks of the country have been auctioned and another 100 have been lined up for e-auctioning. As the lease period of more than 300 mines will expire by 2020, the process of auctioning will be completed well before the lapses of lease.

The 53 blocks having mineral value of over `2.25 crore have earned Odisha an additional revenue of `1.43 crore as auction premium. Besides, `23,606 crore has been collected in the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) in all the districts affected by mining for the welfare of people and development of area affected by mining.

Though Tomar parried a question on poor utilisation of DMF funds in Odisha as pointed out by the Prime Minister during his recent visit to the State, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said only a fraction of the `5,000 crore DMF fund has been utilised due to inefficiency of the State Government.Describing Odisha as the pit head cheap energy, abundant raw materials and skilled manpower, Pradhan said ease of doing business in the State is altogether a different experience. He appealed delegates from across the country and abroad to grab the opportunity by investing in the State.

Responding to a query, Pradhan said delay development of coal mining is hitting production target in the State. He blamed State Government for the delay in handing over land for the coal projects.Chairman of INCAL and Nalco CMD Tapan Chand and Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority Subroto Bagchi also spoke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp