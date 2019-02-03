Another fire mishap in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Fire broke out at the Directorate of State Institute of Health and Family Welfare under Nayapalli police limits here on Saturday. Odisha Fire Service personnel said “The fire broke out on the ground floor of the building which had a corridor and about eight rooms. The floor had stocks of advertisement materials which were gutted. About six rooms were also damaged.” In the mishap that occurred at about 5.42 pm no one was injured.

After a preliminary investigation, fire personnel suspect that the blaze erupted near the store room due to a short circuit. “At least 15 fire service personnel were pressed into service to douse the fire.”The fire was third such accident in the last two days. On Friday, fire had erupted near the parking area of Bhubaneswar railway station and on Saturday a blaze was reported at a private hospital under Saheed Nagar police limits.