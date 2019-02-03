Home States Odisha

Another fire mishap in Bhubaneswar

Fire broke out at the Directorate of State Institute of Health and Family Welfare under Nayapalli police limits here on Saturday.

Published: 03rd February 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Fire

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:   Fire broke out at the Directorate of State Institute of Health and Family Welfare under Nayapalli police limits here on Saturday. Odisha Fire Service personnel said “The fire broke out on the ground floor of the building which had a corridor and about eight rooms. The floor had stocks of advertisement materials which were gutted. About six rooms were also damaged.” In the mishap that occurred at about 5.42 pm no one was injured. 

After a  preliminary investigation, fire personnel suspect that the blaze erupted near the store room due to a short circuit. “At least 15 fire service personnel were pressed into service to douse the fire.”The fire was third such accident in the last two days. On Friday, fire had erupted near the parking area of Bhubaneswar railway station and on Saturday a blaze was reported at a private hospital under Saheed Nagar police limits. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fire incident Bhubaneswar fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp