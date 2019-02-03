Bailable warrant against two Govt officers

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Odisha Administrative Tribunal (OAT) has issued bailable warrants against Principal Secretary Water Resources Department Pradeep Kumar Jena and Chief Engineer, Minor Irrigation, Saroj Kumar Patnaik for contempt of its order. The OAT bench comprising acting Chairman MM Praharaj and Member (Judicial) GR Purohit issued the warrant with bailable bond of `5,000 each against the two senior Government officials. It has also directed the Commissionerate Police to produce them before the Tribunal on February 7.

The directions came in response to the contempt case filed by Executive Engineer, Minor Irrigation, Jaminikanta Das alleging that the officials had defied the Tribunal orders on his promotion to the post of Chief Engineer.

The Tribunal had on January 9 directed Jena and Patnaik to appear in person. As they did not obey, the warrant was issued against them. Das in his petition had stated that though he is senior-most official in the Minor Irrigation Department, the State Government bypassed him and appointed Saroj Patnaik as Chief Engineer, Minor Irrigation, on deputation basis from Irrigation (Medium and Major Irrigation cadre) department in 2018.

Admitting the petition, the Tribunal on March 10, 2018 had directed Principal Secretary, Water Resources Department, to take necessary steps to ensure promotion to the deserving officers with all financial benefits. Instead of adhering to the directive, the WR Department moved Orissa High Court, challenging the order. The High Court, while upholding the order of the Tribunal, had directed the Department to carry out the earlier order with immediate effect.