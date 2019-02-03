Home States Odisha

Bank official held for fraud

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch on Saturday arrested Bank of India’s former branch manager for `1.32 crore fraud.

Published: 03rd February 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:   Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch on Saturday arrested Bank of India’s former branch manager for `1.32 crore fraud. The former BM of Remuna branch in Balasore district, Durga Charan Panda, was arrested following a complaint lodged by Senior Manager of the bank Swaraj Mohanty with the EOW in December last year.The bank’s business correspondent Pravat Kumar Das was arrested earlier in connection with the case.

According to EOW officers, Panda was Remuna BM from July 26, 2013 to April 28, 2017. Das was appointed business correspondent and was entrusted with the responsibility of preparing pension rolls.
Investigation revealed that pensioners Parsuram Giri and Sabitri Behera had their account with BOI’s Remuna branch. Though Giri passed away on December 27, 2014, Das continued to transfer pension to the former’s account till November, 2018, amounting to `65 lakh.

Behera, who was a family pensioner, also died on March 22, 2014, but Das continued to transfer money to her account till November last year amounting to `67 lakh. Das had managed to fraudulently obtain the ATM cards of Giri and Behera and used those to withdraw money.“As per norms, pensioners are supposed to provide life certificates in November each year for obtaining the pension amount. However, Panda flouted the norms and in connivance with Das and misappropriated about `1.32 crore,” EOW officer said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp