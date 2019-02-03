Bank official held for fraud

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch on Saturday arrested Bank of India’s former branch manager for `1.32 crore fraud. The former BM of Remuna branch in Balasore district, Durga Charan Panda, was arrested following a complaint lodged by Senior Manager of the bank Swaraj Mohanty with the EOW in December last year.The bank’s business correspondent Pravat Kumar Das was arrested earlier in connection with the case.

According to EOW officers, Panda was Remuna BM from July 26, 2013 to April 28, 2017. Das was appointed business correspondent and was entrusted with the responsibility of preparing pension rolls.

Investigation revealed that pensioners Parsuram Giri and Sabitri Behera had their account with BOI’s Remuna branch. Though Giri passed away on December 27, 2014, Das continued to transfer pension to the former’s account till November, 2018, amounting to `65 lakh.

Behera, who was a family pensioner, also died on March 22, 2014, but Das continued to transfer money to her account till November last year amounting to `67 lakh. Das had managed to fraudulently obtain the ATM cards of Giri and Behera and used those to withdraw money.“As per norms, pensioners are supposed to provide life certificates in November each year for obtaining the pension amount. However, Panda flouted the norms and in connivance with Das and misappropriated about `1.32 crore,” EOW officer said.