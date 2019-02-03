Home States Odisha

BJP calls on tribals to bring change

The leaders said votes of tribals will play a crucial role in the State as it did in Trupura where the Left government was unseated after remaining in power for 25 years.

Published: 03rd February 2019 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI:  ‘Janajati Morcha’, a two-day conclave, organised by BJP’s tribal wing, was inaugurated by its national president Rambisar Ketan at Talabania Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.Addressing delegates from various States who have converged in the pilgrim town to attend the conclave, the leaders said tribal votes would be instrumental in ending BJD rule in Odisha.

The leaders said votes of tribals will play a crucial role in the State as it did in Trupura where the Left government was unseated after remaining in power for 25 years. “The Morcha will destroy the Mahagathbandhan of all Opposition parties,” they said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal, Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Deb Burman, Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, former Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda, former Odisha chief minster Giridhar Gamang, State BJP president Basant Panda, former MP Balabhaadra Majhi and Odisha in-charge of BJP Arun Singh also spoke. They urged the tribals to bring about a change in the political scenario in the State. 

Comments

