Budget made with an eye on elections: Kanungo

BHUBANESWAR: Former minister and Congress leader Panchanan Kanungo on Saturday came down heavily on both the Centre and State Governments for announcing schemes with an eye on the upcoming elections.Describing the interim Budget for 2019-20 targeted at the election, Kanungo alleged that the BJP-led Government has handed out lollipops to the people while it has completely forgotten the earlier promises. Stating that the promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create two crore employment opportunities every year is nowhere to be seen, Kanungo said youths have been forgotten completely in the Budget.

A government which had ignored the farmers and their welfare during the last four and a half years is now trying to take credit by announcing the direct benefit transfer scheme, he said and added that this will in no way help them.Kanungo, who was a Minister of State for Finance, also criticised the State Government for launching KALIA scheme in a hasty manner without a proper guideline. He alleged though the State Government has announced financial assistance for all categories of farmers, it does not have any information on the number of share croppers, farm labourers and marginal farmers.

The former minister said the ‘true farmers’ will give a fitting reply to the BJD for trying to hoodwink them. “The farmers have not forgotten the police lathicharge on them while they were demonstrating for their rights in the Capital,” he said.

Kanungo joined Congress in the presence of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi at the Tomando rally on January 25. Vice-president of OPCC Arjya Kumar Gyanendra welcomed Kanungo to the party.