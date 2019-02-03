CM launches KALIA rath

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the Centre announced Pradhan Mantri Kissan Samman Nidhi scheme in the interim Budget for direct benefit transfer to the farmers, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday flagged off KALIA Rath to clear confusion about the scheme.

The 150 Raths will move to all panchayats of the State to create awareness on KALIA Scheme. The Chief Minister flagged off 20 KALIA Raths in the first phase. The action was necessitated because till now, there is confusion about the scheme among farmers. The chariots will clear all the doubts of the farmers regarding the scheme. Awareness will be created on different aspects of the scheme through LED screens and folk art.