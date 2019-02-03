Home States Odisha

CMC’s last council meet resolves old conflicts

After an elaborate discussion, corporators of all the 59 Wards, irrespective of political affiliations, expressed regret over failure in implementation of Solid Waste Management project in the city.

Published: 03rd February 2019

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The 39th and last council meeting of Cuttack Municipal Corporation witnessed some friendly discussions between BJD, Congress and BJP corporators on success and failure in implementation of different programmes undertaken by the civic body during last 5 years. Placing five years report card, BJD corporators highlighted implementation of different developmental and welfare schemes and programmes, opposition Congress and BJP corporators stated that the schemes and programmes would be more successful if implemented properly.

After an elaborate discussion, corporators of all the 59 Wards, irrespective of political affiliations, expressed regret over failure in implementation of Solid Waste Management project in the city. It was also observed that despite several initiatives and precautionary measures, the Millennium city could not be freed from the problems of water logging, poor sanitation leading to the outbreak of diseases like dengue and jaundice.

In past uproar, fight and fisticuffs had marked CMC’s several council meetings over large scale corruption in displaying hoardings, irregularities in granting licence to Kalyan Mandaps following which some Congress and BJD corporators had filed cases against each other. However, a proposal was passed in the last council meeting for amicable settlement of all the conflicts among the coporators and withdrawal of the political cases.

Cuttack Municipal Corporation

