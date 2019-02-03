Cop Shifted from apollo after fire, dies

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A police officer, who was among the 26 patients shifted from Apollo Hospitals after a fire broke out on the fifth floor of the building on Saturday, died at a private hospital where he was admitted following the mishap. As many as 26 patients were moved out after the fire was reported and shifted to five different hospitals of the City. The deceased, M Sankarsan Dora, a DSP-ranked officer posted in Boudh, was admitted in Apollo Hospitals’ Cardiology Department on the first floor of Apollo Hospitals.

The hospital officials said the smoke had not spread to other floors, but they failed to clarify why Dora, who was admitted in the first floor, was shifted to another private hospital. The fire mishap occurred at about 10 am in the battery room, which is close to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. It was put out immediately by the staff but the smoke led to panic and patients were shifted downstairs. On receiving information, Odisha Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot with fire tenders and assisted the hospital staff in controlling the smoke along with evacuation of patients.

The patients from the wards and cabins had to be brought out. They were shifted along with their beds and wheelchairs to the ambulance parking area of the hospital. Doctors and paramedical staff were deployed at the open area to take care of the patients. Hospital authorities said the patients were brought outside as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident. Short-circuit caused by overheating is stated to be the reason behind the fire.

“There was no injury or loss of property in the incident. The moment smoke was noticed, electricity supply was cut off and Fire Services department was informed,” Regional Chief Executive Officer of Apollo Hospitals, Odisha and Chhattisgarh Region, Sudhir M Diggikar had said earlier in the day. Following the incident, Fire Services Director General Bijay Kumar Sharma directed Central Range Fire Officer to conduct an inquiry into the mishap and verify the functionality of fire-fighting equipment, evacuation measures and house-keeping in the hospital. “In case any lapses were found, action will be taken accordingly,” he said.