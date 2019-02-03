Govt inks MoU with Iran-based company for tech transfer

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A memorandum of understanding was signed between Odisha Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprises (OASME) and Iran-based Khazar Electric Company for mutual cooperation including transfer of technology and production of equipments for agriculture, food processing and waste management. The MoU was signed on the fourth day of MSME International Trade Fair-2019 in the presence Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department, Additional Chief Secretary, LN Gupta.

At a session on ‘Promoting Women Entrepreneurship’ over 300 women entrepreneurs, exporters and startups attended the session. Speaking at the session, Gupta informed that there were 40,892 MSMEs led by women entrepreneurs in the State which have provided employment to about 1.58 lakh persons.

“About 6032 micro enterprises led by women entrepreneurs were assisted with margin money of `142 crore under Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) since 2008-09. About 38 MSMEs led by women were also provided capital investment subsidy of `4.5 crore under Odisha MSME and Odisha Food Processing Policy by the State Government,” he said.

Gupta also announced a system of resolution of credit related grievances at the level of general managers of Regional Industries Centre and District Industries Centre (DIC) every Monday. Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Shubha Sarma highlighted the potential for women enterprise in textile and handicraft sectors. Sarma said the gap in supply of institutional uniforms, apparel and training opportunities in incubation centre starting from sewing to marketing may be leveraged by prospective women entrepreneurs. She also invited women designers to come forward for partnership with Boyanika. Sarma said there was an opportunity for the aggregators to act as marketers for handicraft products.

Sharing the success stories of women self-help groups (WSHGs), Commissioner-cum-Director of Mission Shakti, Women and Child Development department Sujata R Karthikeyan said Mission Shakti was associated with 70 lakh women in about six lakh SHG groups and the cumulative savings of Odisha SHGs was `5,000 crore.

Karthikeyan cited the unique integration of SHGs under Mission Shakti with Government programmes, like mid-day meal, take home ration, electrical metre reading and driving training to women. She pointed out the challenges for women entrepreneurs in terms of standardisation of products, branding, delivery of bulk orders, arrangement of aggregators and marketing tie-ups invited women MSMEs to be aggregators and mentors of SHGs. Deputy Director (marketing), ORMAS, Sujay Kar said right marketing tie-ups, value addition, packaging, backward and forward linkages were essential factors for sustenance of women enterprises.