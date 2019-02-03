Last session of 15th Assembly from Feb 4

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With elections a few months away, the last session of the 15th Assembly will meet here from February 4 even as the Opposition Congress and BJP are all set to launch a blistering attack on the State Government on several issues.With welfare of farmers top agenda for all political parties, the Assembly will witness heated exchanges on the issue with the Opposition as well as the ruling BJD trying to woo them by raising their demand.

While the KALIA scheme launched by State Government and Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Kissan Samman Nidhi announced in the interim Budget will take the centre stage, the ruling BJD will target the Centre for not responding to Odisha’s demand for hike in minimum support price (MSP) of paddy.

Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra said Congress will raise the plight of farmers despite the schemes announced by both the governments. Crops were damaged due drought because of scanty rainfall, unseasonal rains and pest attack, but farmers are yet to get any compensation. Though farmers did not get any insurance money for crop damage, the Centre is yet to take steps and the State Government has also remained a silent spectator, he said.

Congress will also raise the issue of growing unemployment problem in Odisha as a result of which youths are migrating outside the State, Mishra said and added that this is adding to the crime rate as youths are sitting idle. Alleging that corruption has become all pervasive despite announcement by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to stop the PC culture, Mishra criticised the State Government for not constituting the Lokayukta despite a direction from the Supreme Court.

Besides, the State Government’s inaction in the face of the courts remaining closed for months will also be raised by the Congress, he said. Mishra said the issues to be raised in the Assembly will be discussed in the legislature party meeting on Sunday.

The BJP will raise the issues of rampant corruption, growing unemployment problem, anti-farmer policy of the State Government and other important matters during the session. The short session of the Assembly will continue till February 12. The vote-on-account will be placed on February 7. Governor address will be on February 4, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha said.