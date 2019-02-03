Home States Odisha

Last session of 15th Assembly from Feb 4

Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra said Congress will raise the plight of farmers despite the schemes announced by both the governments.

Published: 03rd February 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With elections a few months away, the last session of the 15th Assembly will meet here from February 4 even as the Opposition Congress and BJP are all set to launch a blistering attack on the State Government on several issues.With welfare of farmers top agenda for all political parties, the Assembly will witness heated exchanges on the issue with the Opposition as well as the ruling BJD trying to woo them by raising their demand.

While the KALIA scheme launched by State Government and Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Kissan Samman Nidhi announced in the interim Budget will take the centre stage, the ruling BJD will target the Centre for not responding to Odisha’s demand for hike in minimum support price (MSP) of paddy.

Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra said Congress will raise the plight of farmers despite the schemes announced by both the governments. Crops were damaged due drought because of scanty rainfall, unseasonal rains and pest attack, but farmers are yet to get any compensation. Though farmers did not get any insurance money for crop damage, the Centre is yet to take steps and the State Government has also remained a silent spectator, he said.

Congress will also raise the issue of growing unemployment problem in Odisha as a result of which youths are migrating outside the State, Mishra said and added that this is adding to the crime rate as youths are sitting idle. Alleging that corruption has become all pervasive despite announcement by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to stop the PC culture, Mishra criticised the State Government for not constituting the Lokayukta despite a direction from the Supreme Court.

Besides, the State Government’s inaction in the face of the courts remaining closed for months will also be raised by the Congress, he said. Mishra said the issues to be raised in the Assembly will be discussed in the legislature party meeting on Sunday.

The BJP will raise the issues of rampant corruption, growing unemployment problem, anti-farmer policy of the State Government and other important matters during the session. The short session of the Assembly will continue till February 12. The vote-on-account will be placed on February 7. Governor address will be on February 4, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp