More fund sanctioned for agriculture sector

BHUBANESWAR: In another step towards strengthening agriculture infrastructure and enhancing farmers’ income, the State Government on Saturday sanctioned 20 new projects estimated at `350 crore for implementation during the current year.Projects submitted by Agriculture and Farmer’s Empowerment Department were sanctioned by the State-level Sanctioning Committee of Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi here.“A total of 28 projects were presented by the project proponents. Considering their importance and feasibility, the sectioning committee accorded approval to 20 projects.

These projects will be financed both by the Central and State Governments on 60:40 sharing basis. Around `120 crore will be invested in these projects during the current financial year,” said Principal Secretary, Agriculture, Sourabh Garg.

Major projects approved include popularisation of agricultural machinery in the State estimated at `24.85 crore, strengthening of phyto-sanitary laboratory at `20.1 crore, pest surveillance through light trap for crop protection for `94.3 crore, strengthening of biological control laboratories `30.5 crore, waste management and generation of organic compost estimated around `59.05 crore, training-cum-campaign on safe use of pesticides estimated around `73 crore.

The committee also approved a `10 crore project for modernisation and expansion of spices processing unit at Kandhamal and `91.93 crore for potato cultivation during kharif season in Koraput district.The other projects include capacity building of farmers estimated, establishment of semi-commercial layer units through Women Self Help Groups, one stop aqua shop with multipurpose godown and flake ice machine at Rahama, mini fish feed manufacturing plant and supplementary livelihood options for particularly vulnerable tribal groups through field-based cropping.The Chief Secretary directed the project implementing departments and agencies to complete the projects within schedule time and ensure proper delivery of the services to farmers.

