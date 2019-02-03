NIT-Rourkela student bags Rs 39 lakh job offer

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Known for imparting quality technical education, National Institute of Technology - Rourkela (NIT-R) has reported 53 per cent growth in placement for graduating batch of 2018 with the highest pay package at `39.1 lakh per annum. Asmita Chihnara, a BTech final year student of Computer Science and Engineering Department of the institute, has bagged annual pay package of `39.10 lakh from System India Private Limited.

Asmita Chihnara

“The Training and Placement Centre of NIT-R has been relentless in coordinating with organisations for quality placement of graduate and post-graduate students and doctoral scholars inside and outside the country,” informed NIT-R Director Prof Animesh Biswas.

He said in 2017-18, a total of 237 recruitment drives involved 212 companies for full time employment of which the highest annual pay package was `39.1 lakh. A total of 1,016 full-time job offers were provided.

There was an increase of 53 per cent in placement offers compared to 2016-17, he said, adding for the graduating batch of 2018, two significant placement statistics included participation of a whopping 212 companies and full-time job offers for 1,016.

Sources said the Training and Placement Centre was also instrumental in arranging training/research internship for a minimum period of eight weeks for all 717 third year B Tech and Dual Degree students in 331 reputed organisations during the summer of 2018.