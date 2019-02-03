No millers, paddy distress sale continues in J’singhpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: At a time when both the State and Central governments are in the race for offering incentives to farmers, ryots in the district alleged harassment by rice millers over fair price for their paddy.

While there are not enough millers in the district to custom mill paddy, farmers have resorted to distress sale due to harassment at the procurement centres. As no millers from the district expressed interest in lifting paddy this year, the district administration had roped in millers from other districts for the purpose. The paddy procurement was started from December 7.

Locals alleged that farmers are in distress over the issue even after two months of opening of the mandis. The rice millers are seeking concession and even deducting two to three kg rice per quintal on the grounds of moisture content and fair average quality (FAQ) norms during procurement, they said.

Officials of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) said farmers are selling paddy at `1,000 to `1,200 per quintal instead of the minimum support price (MSP) of `1,750 fixed by the Government. Due to non-availability of millers in the district, farmers and purchase committees of all PACS are forced to allow paddy procurement on their own will.

Mudupur Cooperative Society secretary Santosh Mohanty said though there is a provision not to deduct paddy from farmers’ produce, similar situation also prevails in the area. Farmers of Gopinathpur cooperative society in Biridi block have expressed their dissatisfaction over the issue.Farmers’ leader Bansidhar Patnaik alleged that the practice is rampant in all 105 PACS of eight blocks. If the farmers protest, the millers refuse to lift paddy from the mandis. Harried farmers are being forced to sell their produce below the MSP due to lack of millers. Moreover, farmers are spending sleepless nights to guard the sacks of paddy at the mandis, he added.

Assistant Civil Supply Officer Salauddin Khan said there is no provision to deduct paddy from farmers’ produce during procurement. If PACS or panchayats or Regulated Market Committees find impurities or moisture in paddy, they should send back the bags to farmers, he added.Meanwhile, the State Government’s decision to stop paddy procurement from February 28 has been resented by the farmers. Last year, paddy procurement was started in November and concluded in April.