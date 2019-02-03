Home States Odisha

Paddy smuggling racket unearthed

Later, an agent of the firm, Bindeswar Bhoi, found out that the paddy, lifted on January 18, was stolen following which he lodged an FIR in Tirtol police station.

Published: 03rd February 2019 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Trucks with paddy seized by police | Express

By Express News Service

 JAGATSINGHPUR/JAJPUR : Police on Saturday unearthed a paddy theft racket in Jagatsinghpur district.
The racket was involved in smuggling paddy from Government market yards in the district. Two trucks, along with 56 bags of paddy weighing 25 tonne, were seized by the police from Chhatia in Jajpur district. The driver of one truck, Sk Kalim Uddin of Neulipur in Jajpur district, was arrested. 

Sources said an FIR was lodged by an agent of private firm Anant Agro Industry of Bargarh, which is responsible for lifting paddy from the market yard of PACS in Garei panchayat under Tirtol police limits, regarding theft of paddy. The accused driver loaded 25 tonne paddy procured from a farmer into his truck for transporting it to Bargarh district. But, the vehicle did not reach the godown of the firm and this aroused the suspicion of the owner.

Later, an agent of the firm, Bindeswar Bhoi, found out that the paddy, lifted on January 18, was stolen following which he lodged an FIR in Tirtol police station. A case was registered by the police.A similar incident was reported by another private firm, Jindal Paddy Processing Unit of Bargarh district. In this case, 306 quintal paddy was lifted from PACS market yard at Adhang Garh under Biridi police limits on January 21. It was supposed to reach the firm’s godown in Bargarh by January 25 but it did not happen. One of the firm’s agents then lodged an FIR in Biridi police station and a case was registered.

Meanwhile, Jagatsinghpur SP Prakash R formed a special team, led by DSP, Jagatsinghpur Prakash Pal to unearth the paddy theft racket. During a raid, the team seized two trucks from a firm in Chhatia of Jajpur district on Saturday. As many as 56 bags containing 25 tonne of paddy were  recovered from the spot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp