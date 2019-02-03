PDS dealers swindle ration

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Sale of essential commodities meant for poor and needy under the Public Distribution System (PDS) in black market is on the rise in the district. PDS edibles are finding their way to brokers, who, in turn, sell them to small eateries. As per reports, errant PDS dealers having nexus with the Marketing Inspectors of Civil Supply department and ruling party leaders allegedly misappropriated commodities such as rice, wheat and kerosene.

Huge quantities of stock are routinely being sold to middlemen, who are involved in illegal sale of PDS food grain. A lion’s share of the PDS supply in the district is sold away by the dealers in the black market, sources said.Expressing strong resentment, villagers of Tentuliakhamar in Zillanasi panchayat under Kujang block alleged that PDS commodities meant for them are being sold in black market. As a result, beneficiaries have been deprived of their commodities for the last seven months.

“When we inquired, retailers told us that the commodities are yet to come from the godown of Civil Supply department. They have been forced to purchase kerosene, wheat and rice from local market,” they said.Despite seeking intervention of the Collector and the SP over the issue, nothing has been done. Delay in taking action against the corrupt PDS dealers has paralysed the distribution of essential commodities in rural areas, they added.

In October 2018, villagers had staged demonstration demanding intervention of Kujang BDO Kishore Chandra Swain, who reportedly assured them of resolving the issue. Even they had lodged an FIR against a PDS dealer Trilochan Rout at Kujang police station. Though a case was registered against Rout, no further action has been taken so far, locals said.

Admitting the fact, Sarpanch of Zillanasi Pramod Swain said police have registered two cases against PDS dealers of Tentuliakhamar and Jaisankhpur villages, but to no avail. Immediate action should be taken to check the illegal practice, he added.Kujang IIC Dillip Kumar Sahu said police have sought the audit report and other documents from the BDO. “We are yet to receive any evidence. Further investigation is on,” he added.