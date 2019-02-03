Home States Odisha

Villagers gherao police station

Villagers led by Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati gheraoed the Sadar police station protesting release of a wanted criminal on Saturday.

Published: 03rd February 2019 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:   Villagers led by Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati gheraoed the Sadar police station protesting release of a wanted criminal on Saturday. On Monday, villagers of Kunturkhal and Nilaguda had an argument during a volleyball match. Two days later, villagers of Nilaguda led by a wanted criminal Turku Harijan entered Kunturkhal village and threatened locals of dire consequence. Kunturkhal villagers caught the criminal and handed him over over him to Jeypore Sadar police.

Instead of arresting him, police released the criminal. When villagers questioned, cops refused to comment on the issue.  On Saturday, Kunturkhal villagers  gheraoed the police station and demanded immediate arrest of the criminal. They also demanded action against the cops who released him. Koraput ASP VR Rao rushed to the spot and assured villagers to arrest Turku soon. The MLA alleged that police had released the criminal under the pressure of  BJD leaders. 

