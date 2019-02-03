Home States Odisha

Wait for bridge link gets longer in Malkangiri

Each bridge has a length of 58 metre and the total project cost is `5.64 crore.

MALKANGIRI : Every year, road link between Malkangiri and Balimela is snapped as at least five feet water flows over the narrow and low-lying bridges at MV-11, Korkonda and Tarlakota (MV-37) during monsoon.Two years back, the State Government had planned three new bridges by replacing the old ones in these areas, but work on the project has been moving at snail’s pace. 

Each bridge has a length of 58 metre and the total project cost is `5.64 crore. The Roads and Building division roped in an Andhra Pradesh-based construction firm, R&R Infratech Private Limited for the work and an  agreement was signed on June 13,2016. The bridges connecting Malkangiri to Balimela, which is 30 km away, were supposed to be opened for public on December 12,2017.

The construction firm missed the deadline owing to change of design of the bridge at Korukonda while, slow pace of works delayed the bridges in the two other places. Executive Engineer of Roads and Building division, Malkangiri, Arun Kumar Sahu said the firm was asked to complete the bridges by March this year but it sought three more months to complete the work. However, taking the pace of work into consideration, locals are doubtful if the bridges will be completed on time. While abutment works are going on at the bridge near Tarlakota, only 35 per cent work  has so far been completed on the bridge near Korukonda. 

On the other hand, 65 per cent work has been  completed on the bridge near MV-11 that is 10 km away from Malkangiri town.The delay has also led to cost escalation of the project. Locals of Balimela have sought intervention of  the Collector Manish Agarwal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik into timely completion of the bridges. 

