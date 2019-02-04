Home States Odisha

3 lakh footfall at MSME fair

The seven-day MSME International Trade Fair which concluded here on Sunday recorded three lakh footfall.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The seven-day MSME International Trade Fair which concluded here on Sunday recorded three lakh footfall. The trade fair also witnessed participation from existing and prospective entrepreneurs, industries associations, sectoral exports, students from B Schools, government officials, general public as well as visitors from abroad including Bangladesh, Iran, Cambodia and North Korea. 

Additional Chief Secretary of MSME department LN Gupta said four sectoral mentoring sessions were held involving over 100 startups on agriculture and food processing, IT, internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence and virtual reality, bio-technology, healthcare, renewable energy and green technology. 
The State Government also organised talks with various industries bodies to boost tourism, pharma, health and marine sectors and signed MoU with Khazar Electrics of Iran for technology transfer and cooperation. The trade fair recorded a business transactions worth `4.5 crore, he added.

As many as 37 participants in 10 different categories, including small and medium enterprises, large scale industries, PSU, exports, startups and women entrepreneur, were awarded.

MSME Minister Prafulla Samal, Ambassador of Vietnam Phan Sansh Chau, Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority Subroto Bagchi and Director of Industries Pranabjyoti Nath graced the closing ceremony.

Gupta in the closing ceremony thanked all the panelists of five seminars conducted in the fair on different themes, including inherent issues of MSME on regulations, standardisation, quality, involvement, branding, marketing, up-scaling of SHGs and suggestions for promotion of growth and sustenance of MSMEs in the State. 

